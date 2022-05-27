How Cavalier TFT Set 7 Dragonlands trait works

The Cavalier class is back in Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set with new champions and is ready to charge enemies while increasing their defenses.

Many compositions need a strong frontline so main carries have time to deal damage. The Cavalier trait from Set Seven Dragonlands works very well as a frontline. All Cavalier champions have an innate ability that allows them to charge towards their target whenever they move.

They also gain armor and magic resistance.

At the start of combat, along with after each charge, Cavalier champions gain double the amount of armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds. At 2/4/6 breakpoints the armor and magic resist gains are 30/45/60.

According to Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer in his Dragonlands PBE Rundown, this iteration of Cavaliers “should be a healthier version”, as they no longer receive damage reduction, allowing more counterplays from enemies that have items or abilities that lower their stats. Last Whisper is a popular AD item that could appear in every lobby and has the unique effect of “Dealing physical damage reduces the target’s Armor by 70% for 5 seconds. This effect does not stack.”

Set Seven Dragonlands champions with the Cavalier trait are Sejuani, Lillia, Nunu, and Hecarim. It is possible to increase the number of Cavaliers on your board by using either a Cavalier Emblem with a Spatula or by receiving one of the following Augments of the Set Seven Dragonlands: Cavalier Heart, Cavalier Crest, and Cavalier Crown. All of them grant a Cavalier Emblem or make your board work as if it had one more Cavalier.

How to build Cavalier compositions

Sejuani is one of the most versatile starting units in the Set Seven Dragonlands, thanks to the Origin Guild which makes it grant extra health to the entire board even if only Sejuani is present. Finding other Guild units can greatly strengthen the comp with Cavaliers. Ryze is a champion with the Mage and Guild traits that if he is together with Lillia and another Mage will grant an ability power bonus and make Lillia cast her ability twice, being able to become the main carry of the comp with good AP items. A comp with Lillia carry can benefit from the Scalescorn trait by adding a champion like Braum or Olaf, but there must not be a Dragon on the board for this effect to activate.

If there are more attack damage items available, a good option is to build a comp along with one of the attack damage classes, Swiftshot is a great option because the addition of Twitch, also increases the Guild trait with Sejuani. Ragewing, Scalescorn, or Mirage also have good carries to use AD items at different times in the game.

Senna is good at dealing with area damage and is present in the initial moments, being able to hold items to transition the comp later. Olaf can be a great carry especially if found in the early stages of the game, his skill increases his AD infinitely each time he dies. Yasuo is a good unit for the late game that activates the Mirage feature shared with Nunu, he can also have his items held by Yone earlier in the game.

Your tank items will find a good place in the later parts of the match alongside Nunu or Hecarim both has great defensive status. The best items for them will be both Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest, and Dragon’s Claw. Bramble especially against heavy AD lobbies, and Dragon’s Claw for heavy AP lobbies.

Dragon options for Cavalier builds

When it comes to adding Dragons to a composition, TFT Set Seven has good options for the roles that need to be fulfilled. As Cavaliers are primarily a defensive trait, Dragons focused on dealing Damage are recommended, unless you’re running a composition with the Scalescorn trait that cannot have a Dragon on the board to activate its effect.

On the other hand, there are good dragons that benefit from damage items to wreak havoc on enemies.

Ao Shin is a tier-five dragon that activates the Tempest trait. The dragon itself provides massive AOE damage but takes time to ramp up, as the Tempest trait. Both are perfect for a comp full of tanky Cavaliers that will buy time until the lighting strikes, both for the Ao Shin ability Lighting Rain and for the Tempest trait start to fall on the battlefield. His best items are a mana item like Shojin and AP items to deal tons of damage.

Aurelion Sol plays a similar role to Ao Shin, dealing more damage each time he casts his Black Hole ability, which also spread more with each cast hitting more enemies. However, at the point where he appears, the player will benefit little from activating the Astral trait, which is very strong at the start of the game with its rerolling capabilities and extra gold with time.

His items are also made up of mana items like Shojin and other AP items.

Daeja and Shi Oh Yu are good options if there are AD items. Daeja benefits a lot from attack speed, so a Guinsoo Rageblade is very welcome. Other attack speed items like Statik also work well and an item like Titan’s Resolve allows Daeja to survive longer. Activation of the Mirage trait will vary from match to match. Electric Overload and Duelist’s Dexterity should be the best for Daeja. Shi Oh Yu benefits from similar items but is less focused on attack speed. Titan’s Resolve is the best choice to increase your survivability. Bloodthirster is an offensive option along with Infinity Edge. Her Jade Rush ability has a lot of crowd control and the longer Shi Oh Yu is in combat, the more damage her comp will allow to deal.

Players can test the Cavalier trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy for the Cavaliers champions and traits that synergize with it will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.