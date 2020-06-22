The first mid-season balance changes are here.

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has given fans a sneak peek of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.13 days ahead of its official release on Wednesday, June 24.

It may be the first balance patch of the mid-season, but it includes a number of trait, champion, and unit changes, targeting a few of the game’s usual suspects.

Riot is “quite happy” with the meta established in Patch 10.12, according to Mort. But a few things are still “out of line.”

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.13.

New Galaxy

Binary Star

Champions can only equip two items.

Thief’s Gloves counts as one item.

The Mech-Pilot cannot cheat the system.

This Galaxy should give players more options, according to Mort. Instead of simply placing all your items on your carry, you’ll have to give it some thought.

Medium Legends have been removed for Patch 10.13.

Trait changes – balance

Battlecast

70/160/325/600 to 80/180/480/880 healing and damage on proc.

Blademaster

30/70/100 to 30/65/100 chance for bonus attacks.

Blaster

3/5 to 3/6 extra attacks.

Cybernetic

40/80 to 40/75 bonus AD.

Dark Star

8/16/24/32 to 8/18/28/38 bonus AD and AP.

Infiltrator

40/70/120 to 40/80/120 bonus attack speed.

Mystic

50/125 to 50/120 magic resist.

Champion changes

One-costs

Illaoi: 650 to 700 HP, four to six second duration, 20/30/50 percent to 30/40/60 percent defense stealing.

Nocturne: 0.7 to 0.75 attack speed, 200/250/350 to 200/250/400 spell damage.

Xayah: 0/70 to 0/60 mana.

Two-costs

Darius: 35 to 40 armor, 20 to 30 magic resist, 400/500/750 to 400/550/800 spell damage.

Kog’Maw: 500 to 550 HP, 0/40 to 0/30 mana, 2/4/7 percent to 2/4/8 percent max HP percent damage.

Nautilus: 60/120 to 50/120 mana, 3/3.5/5 to 3/3/5 second stun duration.

Three-costs

Bard: Cast time significantly reduced.

Cassiopeia: 12 to 14 second poision duration.

Jayce: 850 to 800 HP.

Master Yi: 75/100/200 to 75/100/175 spell damage.

Four-costs

Fizz: 60/120 to 50/120 mana.

Gnar: 750/1,250/2,500 to 750/1,250/4,000 HP on xform, 100/175/400 to 100/175/550 AD on xform, two to 1.5 second stun duration.

Jinx: 60/75/100 percent to 50/70/100 percent bonus attack speed.

Riven: 250/400/1,000 to 225/375/1,000 spell shield.

Teemo: 1250/175/600 to 125/175/500 spell damage, four to three second slow duration.

Five-costs

Ekko: 100/200/2,000 to 100/150/2,000 spell damage.

Thresh: 50/75 to 50/90 mana.

Item changes – balance

Bloodthirster

40 percent to 45 percent lifesteal.

Hextech Gunblade

40 percent to 45 percent spell steal.

Jeweled Gauntlet

20 percent to 30 percent bonus crit damage.

Statikk Shiv

80 to 90 damage.

ZZ’Rot Portal

1,000/2,000/3,000 to 1,500/2,250/3,000 voidling health.

Bug fixes and other changes

System changes

Raised the minimum number of items that can drop in a game by one.

If you’re ranked Master or above, you may only solo queue in ranked.

Bug fixes