Free Teamfight Tactics Little Legends Egg available now with Twitch Prime

Teamfight Tactics players may have a new buddy joining them on the Convergence.

Riot Games is once again partnering up with Twitch to give away free Prime Loot. TFT fans can pick up their Little Legends Egg now by visiting the Twitch Prime’s website.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

Little Legends are cute creatures that act as your avatar on the Convergence, using emotes and taunting your opponents at your discretion. The free egg offered by the Twitch Prime loot gives players a random Little Legend.

To claim your free egg, players must have their Riot account linked with your Twitch account. TFT fans without an Amazon Prime account can sign up for a free 30-day trial and claim their loot.

Once you claim your loot on the company’s website, log in to your League of Legends client and visit the “loot” tab. Players should see their Little Legends Egg available to be opened.

This isn’t the last time TFT players will be offered a free Little Legends egg. One grayed-out box remains with the message “coming soon.” Though it’s unclear when exactly the last of the three offers will be available, it’ll likely release next month.

League players who haven’t claimed their Mystery Skin Permanent yet can snag their free loot on the Twitch Prime website as well.