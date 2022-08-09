Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained

Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused.

In TFT Dragonlands, a new trait was added called Jade. It features playable units: Taric, Soraka, Neeko, Karma, Gnar, Ashe, Anivia, and the Dragon Shi Oh Yu. The Jade Synergy effect causes a Jade statue to summon itself to your board once three, six, nine, and 12 Jade units are in play respectively.

The statues grant your units bonus attack speed and maximum health healing when they are adjacent to each other, and when a statue is destroyed, it deals 33 percent of its health as magic damage to all nearby enemies.

The Jade trait seems relatively easy to understand at first, but if you’re curious about whether or not placing multiple Jade statues adjacent to units will cause the bonuses to stack, we’ve got the answer.

Do Jade Statues stack?

Unfortunately, the healing effect and bonus attack speed granted to units by adjacent Jade statues does not stack in TFT Dragonlands. The bonuses from the Jade statues do increase incrementally depending on the number of statues you have in play, though.

One statue: Two percent max health healing, 20 percent attack speed

Two statues: Five percent max health healing, 40 percent attack speed

Three statues: Eight percent max health healing, 60 percent attack speed

Four statues: 25 percent max health healing, 100 percent attack speed

Because the bonuses granted by Jade statues don’t stack, it’s best to spread out your statues and make sure every TFT unit is gaining its effects.