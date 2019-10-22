Disguised Toast unveils all the Teamfight Tactics Set 2 Spatula items

Teamfight Tactics Set Two: Rise of the Elements is introducing new classes and origins, while removing old ones. And now, thanks to Riot Games collaborating with yet another content creator, fans get a first look at the Set Two Spatula items.

Riot enlisted the help of Canadian streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang to reveal all of Set Two’s Spatula items today. The streamer is known for theorycrafting and coming up with unique strategies.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/DisguisedToast

Since Assassins, Blademasters, and Glacial units are returning to TFT’s second season, Youmuu’s, Blade of the Ruined King, and Frozen Mallet are also making a comeback. Five new Spatula recipes will debut with Rise of the Elements, however.

Inferno Cinder, created with a Needlessly Large Rod and Spatula, will be used to make a unit an Inferno. The Inferno origin burns the ground beneath the target, dealing a percent of that spell’s pre-mitigation damage over five seconds.

The Talisman of Light is also introduced, built with a Negatron cloak and Spatula, and will give any unit the bonus from the Light origin. When any Light unit dies, all other Light champions gain increased attack speed and are healed for 25 percent of their maximum health. Champions that are auto attack dependent, like Rangers, will likely benefit from being turned into Light units.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Here’s all the cheat sheets you can use for now. Take it all in, there’s a LOT different this time 🙂 Can’t wait to see how you all enjoy it! https://t.co/7dFMMYvzmr

The Berserker Axe, created by fusing a Sparring Glove with a Spatula, will make a unit a Berserker. These champions leap to the nearest enemy and have chance to cleave all units in a cone in front of them.

Despite popular belief that the Mage Cap would build from the Needlessly Large Rod, the item is created with a Tear of the Goddess and a Spatula. Mages have a chance to double cast their spells. This allows non-Mage units with powerful spells, like Lux, to use them in succession and potentially wipe out the entire enemy board.

The new Warden’s Mail, which takes a Spatula and Chain Vest, will increase a unit’s total armor. With an emphasis being placed on tanky units in this patch, making Crystal, Machine, or Mountain units into Wardens can create an unstoppable wall of meat shields.

Set Two: Rise of the Elements is now on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) and will hit the TFT live servers in early November.