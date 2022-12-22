Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 12.23b

Earlier this month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments.

Following the first few weeks of gameplay on live servers and the release of TFT patch 12.23b, some units are emerging to be stronger and more powerful than others—and you can certainly use these to carry your board to victories and top-four finishes.

To help you get used to the new set and identify the strongest units, we’ve created a list of the S-tier units of the patch. and which items are strongest on them. Here are the best champions in TFT Set 8 of patch 12.23b.

Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning to, depending on a player’s board state and health. A-tier champions are solid carriers to hit on rolling down at seven or at level eight. The B-tier TFT champions are slightly less powerful than the top two tiers and include Reroll champions, while the C-tier is made up of item holders.

S-tier TFT Set Eight champions with their best items

Below you can find the best champions that offer more value compared to other units in the current patch, as well as the best three items to make them even more powerful: