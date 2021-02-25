YouTuber TwoLetterName breaks Minecraft speedrun record just days after being set

The new record will be tough to beat.

Days after speedrunner and streamer Illumina posted a record-setting time in his Minecraft 1.16 glitchless speedrun, speedrunner TwoLetterName shattered the record by over a minute.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, TwoLetterName showcased his fastest run to date, recording a time of only 12 minutes and 12 seconds. During the playthrough, TwoLetterName made few to no errors and was able to breeze through the run and take down the ender dragon in seconds.

Both this time and another sub-14-minute run are quicker than Illumina’s recent record-setting run of 13 minutes and 57 seconds.

While this run was completed offline, it didn’t take long before other speedrunners and Twitch personalities were sharing their reactions to the record-breaking run.

These recent runs have broken the time currently displayed as No. 1 on the leaderboards, although neither run has been confirmed. So as it stands, TwoLetterName’s fastest displayed time is still 16 minutes, which is No. 14 in the rankings.