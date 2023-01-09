YouTube partners get new Shorts monetization options in latest policy update

YouTube has updated the contract terms for all creators involved in the YouTube Partner Program, it announced today.

The YPP is an initiative led by the wildly successful video hosting platform to enable creators with greater access to YouTube’s resources and monetization. To increase the ways YPP members can generate revenue, YouTube has rolled out new contract terms that all applicable members must accept to remain in the program.

YouTube’s new YPP monetization structure offers three separate modules that allow creators to profit across all of YouTube’s different platforms, including traditional videos, Shorts, and livestreaming. Partnered creators will need to accept each module individually to receive full earnings, but creators can also choose to opt out of specific monetization options.

The three modules will include Watch Page monetization, Shorts monetization, and a Commerce Product Addendum. Both the Watch Page and Shorts monetization modules will allow creators to earn from long-form and Shorts content by way of ads and YouTube premium. The Commerce Product Addendum applies to fan funding features, including channel memberships and Super Chats received while livestreaming on the platform.

The most significant change with this monetization structure comes to YouTube Shorts. The TikTok competitor notoriously frustrated YouTube creators with its lackluster earnings, seen even by some of the platform’s most prominent creators. In September 2020, YouTube pushed harder for short-form video content creators by adopting a revenue share model, even allowing the split for content containing copyrighted music. YouTube’s latest alterations only seem to codify these new monetization changes.

YPP members have a deadline of six months to review and accept the three new modules, along with the initiative’s base guidelines. Failure to accept at least the base terms by July 10, 2023, will result in YPP members’ channels being removed from the program, forcing creators to reapply. YouTube encouraged its YPP members to consider completing the modules as soon as possible to start earning their maximum potential sooner rather than later.