Youtube is ‘looking into’ Adsense Cancelation email changes despite there being nothing wrong

It’s fair to say that YouTubers across the world have had a rough morning today.

After waking up to emails telling them their Adsense accounts—which is the way Google pays their creators’ ad revenue—were supposedly deleted (they weren’t), creators were obviously very upset and confused by the weird emails, and asked TeamYouTube for help.

And in typical TeamYouTube fashion, it has done little to quell fears that could have been easily calmed down in an instant.

we've seen similar reports where creators received an email saying that a payment account in AdSense was cancelled, but we're already looking into it — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 13, 2022

Most content creators reaching out to TeamYouTube have been told it’s “looking into” the emails that are being reported by a lot of creators for something that was implemented over six months ago. Some tweets from the account are also saying the cancelations were supposed to happen to creators—which is just not true.

All this seems to point to a dysfunctional support team that is not aware of its company’s own changes. The Adsense changes came into effect in March and people have been using the new system for some time now. The emails people are getting are just for old accounts that were already deactivated by Google and YouTube some time ago.

So if you got any emails yourself, don’t panic. Nothing is wrong and your account isn’t being demonetized despite what TeamYouTube keeps telling you.