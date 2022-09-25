“Y’all have to f*****g chill out”: T-Pain responds to players harassing Apex Legends devs

Respawn earlier this week released a statement condemning players who have been harassing members of the Apex Legends development team. While vocal fans are commonplace in gaming, a popular voice yesterday spoke out against the unruly mob—T-Pain.

The influential rap artist took to Twitter exactly as one might expect him to, with a blunt, no-nonsense statement saying that people who think it’s okay to harass game developers need to take a step back and reassess what they’re doing.

“Bro y’all have to fucking chill out,” he said. “It’s a fucking game my dude. Play something else if you hate it so much bro. Walk away from your pc/console if you’ve become so consumed by a game that you feel the need to threaten the ppl that work hard to make it.”

Respawn’s statement earlier this week included the developer mentioning it has a “zero tolerance policy for threats and the harassment” of developers. The post by the company came after some fans became increasingly critical of employees like Conor “Hideouts” Ford surrounding a Reddit AMA.

T-Pain inserting himself into the discussion isn’t necessarily because of his enthusiasm for Apex. As a streamer on Twitch, he has broadcast less than 10 hours of content in the Apex Legends category since the beginning of last year, according to Streams Charts. He has less than three hours of airtime playing Apex this year. Over that period, he has streamed over 1,000 hours on the platform, and this year he has streamed in more than 30 categories.