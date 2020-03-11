XQc’s teammate wasn’t “trying to be content” for his stream

Streamers encounter several different types of players in online games. Some players are excited to be in the same lobby with their favorite streamers while others aren’t bothered and have no idea who they are. XQc encountered a player yesterday who knew who he was but had no interest in being a part of his stream or being friendly.

XQc was playing Rainbow Six: Siege and was making small talk with his teammates before the game started. Ranked Siege matches can last up to 45 minutes, so being friendly with your teammates usually results in a better overall experience. One player wasn’t interested in being friendly, however, and told xQc he didn’t want to be a part of his stream.

“Bro I’m not trying to be content for your stream,” the player told xQc. “Get the fuck out of here.”

XQc was visibly surprised by the rude response and told the player he was boring anyway. He proceeded to tell the player that he was boring his chat and putting them to sleep and the player responded with “cringe, bro.” XQc tried to just get past the incident and continue the match, but the player was determined to be negative and refused to be a good teammate.

XQc has had a tough time on YouTube and Twitch recently. The popular streamer recently had a YouTube video removed by the platform and received a three-day ban on Twitch. He’s been able to bounce back from these setbacks with little trouble, but this player from last night’s game had no intention of providing positive content for his stream and added to the list of problems xQc has encountered.