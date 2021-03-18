XQc unbanned from GTA V RP server NoPixel 3.0

Jean Paul has finally returned from his cruise as popular streamer xQc’s ban has been lifted from GTA V RP server NoPixel 3.0.

The streamer was banned from the server earlier this month after breaking several of the server’s rules, including using glitches and combat logging.

At the initial time of his ban, xQc believed it would only be for a few days since the ban duration had registered incorrectly and allowed him to return to the server for a short time in the middle of his ban. Ultimately, it lasted a total of 10 days.

In his time away from the server, xQc toyed with other GTA RP options, spending a short time on SSB World RP. After getting a taste for the different style of RP on the server, xQc decided that it was not right for him and decided to wait until his ban on NoPixel was complete before returning to RP.

Now back on the server, the streamer’s character, known as “X,” has big plans for a new narrative with reformed respect for the rules of the server.