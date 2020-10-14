XQC records sub-34 minute Minecraft speedrun, smashes Forsen’s best time

The Minecraft speed run rivalry between two popular Twitch streamers XQC and Forsen continues with XQC recording his best time yet of under 34 minutes.

On his most recent attempt, XQC had by far his cleanest run yet engaging with the Dragon at just 33 minutes and making short work of the boss recording a clear time of 33 minutes and 49 seconds. This time greatly surpassed Forsen’s record of 47 minutes that XQC had been attempting to beat over the last few days. Once he had completed his run XQC issued a challenge to Forsen to beat his new time.

For XQC the day has been a mix of highs and lows on Minecraft being just pixels away from defeating Forsen’s record on his previous run before being knocked into the air and killed by the dragon. Regardless, this time would have only scraped in over the record where his next run would see him clear the game with over ten minutes to spare.

Forsen is yet to respond to XQC’s callout, however, the streamer will likely attempt to beat this record just as he has done since the pair began their rivalry recording sub one hour times. While this rivalry has pushed both streamers to improve their clear time shaving over 20 minutes off in just one week, XQC remains far from the world record time of just nine minutes and 52 seconds.

With the massive time difference XQC has created with this record it remains to be seen whether either streamer can improve upon it.