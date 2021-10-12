XQc plays ‘Cuckold Simulator’ game after misogyny allegations

After being called an incel, xQc played a game with racist undertones for nearly 90,000 viewers.

In his Twitch stream yesterday, xQc took a moment while watching a nature documentary to address allegations of misogyny after xQc told a woman to go work at a Grand Theft Auto strip club as an insult.

XQc expressed incredulity at the allegations, saying that it was a “double standard” that he could not insult women without being called a misogynist.

“Some people call me an incel unironically for saying ‘get a job at the VU [strip club],’ saying that I should get banned,” he said. “I feel bad, but why can’t you insult a woman without it being misogynistic? I don’t understand.”

The term ‘incel‘ emerged from a Reddit group and refers to “an online subculture of men who express rage at women for denying them sex and frequently fantasize about violence.”

On his stream today, xQc streamed an indie game called Cuckold Simulator, a role-playing game developed by Team SNEED and released back in May of this year. The game is essentially a mix between Grand Theft Auto and The Sims, but the content revolves around the main character being a cuckold.

According to Cuckold Simulator’s page on the Steam store, the game is about “life as a beta male cuck” where the player must “work hard, give all your money to the bull, and be verbally abused by your fat wife.”

As one might expect, the game is exceedingly “edgy,” as xQc put it. But it also has racist undertones. This was not lost on xQc’s chat, as some spammed “racist dev” and “incels defending racism OmegaLUL” while he was playing the game.

source: xQcOW on Twitch

There is also a “sex shop” in Chinatown where some offensive conversations can occur. And there are some offensive allusions in the game to Tyrone, who is Black, and his skin color. At one point in the game, the player can switch to Tyrone’s point of view and shoot police officers when they arrive at the house to arrest him.

In the player’s house, a young child sits before the television in the living room. xQc turned on the TV multiple times on multiple game “days.” Every time, the child was watching Amouranth, who is now unbanned from Twitch.

“He’s going to have to stop [watching Amouranth],” xQc said. “Listen, I hope one day I come down here, and I turn the TV on, and you’re watching a good streamer. Please. Watch xQc, Sodapoppin, something like that.”

The reason Xqc liked ripping on hot tubs was because it took attention away from the gamba stuff 😂



I took one for the team



You know glass houses and such — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 30, 2021

This isn’t the first time xQc has dissed Amouranth and her content. Earlier this year, he complained about the “hot tub meta,” to which Amouranth responded, “The reason Xqc liked ripping on hot tubs was because it took attention away from the [gambling] stuff,” a reference to the frequent gambling content on his stream.

After playing Cuckold Simulator for 13 game days, xQc said, “That was funny” but also admitted that “the secret to scuffed games is you gotta know when to quit ‘em.”