xQc goes silent for over 20 minutes due to new donation reward

After being told to shut up by a viewer, popular Twitch streamer xQc decided to give the viewer exactly what they wanted—but at a price.

During a recent stream, xQc shared with his chat that for a $100 donation he would stay silent for two minutes. As you might have expected given his large following, though, the silence lasted a whole lot longer than just two minutes.

After the donations began to pile up, xQc continued playing League of Legends in complete silence without interacting with his chat. Despite this, the chat found ways to entertain themselves by attempting to bait the streamer into answering their messages.

These messages continued for the greater part of 20 minutes until the streamer finally got the opportunity to interact with his chat once again.

“Well, I thought maybe it was stupid because I thought nobody would do it but then I felt like if I didn’t do it then people would get scammed,” xQc explained.