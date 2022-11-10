XQc gives cryptic explanation for leaving Texas⁠—but he insists it wasn’t about getting swatted

XQc has been the most popular content creator on Twitch for multiple years now, but he never seems to stay in the same place for too long.

A part of the issue with him keeping his roots in one spot is getting the police called to his home through “swatting” attempts, but xQc said that isn’t the reason he ended up leaving Texas.

The term “swatting” is used as a verb to describe the act of someone anonymously calling the police in an attempt to get a swat team to show up at another person’s home. The dangerous act is unfortunately used as a tactic by people online to disrupt and scare online content creators.

Having been swatted numerous times, xQc gave a rundown to his viewers about how he has set up his streaming room and house so that it is easy for police to go through his home and clear it so that he can manage swatting attempts without it disrupting his life and stream.

Once he was able to manage those encounters with the police, they became less impactful on his life. Other circumstances led to his life in Texas being “hostile” after his home was broken into, however.

XQc was unsure of why exactly someone broke into his old house, and apparently, the individual was “cooked up” and had a “weird story” that made them seem “unhinged.”

Living with Sodapoppin and Nick Polom for a period of time last year, xQc eventually moved, and while there aren’t details surrounding the incident, xQc said last night that the safety of everyone he lived with was his reason for leaving.

“I don’t know how much they leaked about it, the incident at Chance’s house,” he said. “I just felt like me being there put everybody in danger so I was like ‘it’s just not fucking worth it.’”

The former Overwatch League pro didn’t give more details regarding the incident he was referring to, but the way he laid it out made it seem as if the problems he had at his previous Texas home continued at the streamer house.

Whether it was more break-in attempts or something else, xQc has constantly been on the move over the past few years, and recently he spent a notable amount of time streaming from Ludwig’s home in California.