XQc gets Nerfed on stream

Félix “xQc” Lengyel saw his fair share of buffs and nerfs during his pro Overwatch career. But even he couldn’t predict that he would be the one getting Nerfed.

The streamer was playing Town of Salem, a browser-based game similar to popular party games like Mafia and Werewolf, with a host of other streaming personalities last night.

The game has a role set for every player. While everyone tries to play the part of an innocent townsperson of Salem, most have hidden roles that serve nefarious ends.

With fair folk dying one by one, it’s up to the daily council to decide who to execute in the name of justice. In this game, xQc was playing the role of Godfather, meaning that he was by no means innocent.

There were pretenses to keep up, however, and xQc was just ending an indignant outburst when Micaiyla thought something was suspicious about the former Overwatch pro.

“OK, I’m watching xQc now,” Macaiyla said.

Without missing a beat, xQc instantly shot back. “OK, OK, watch me bitch,” xQc said.

He quickly retracted his statement and expressed regret, but the damage was done.

“What did you just call me, you piece of shit?” Micayla said. While xQc continued apologizing profusely, both streamers were taking it as a light-hearted joke.

But while xQc continued with the game, thinking that he was in the clear, disaster struck from within his own walls. XQc’s roommate, Adept, showed up at his door with a motorized Nerf Rival in hand.

“What did you call her?” Adept asked as she started blasting him with a Nerf gun. A string of pained cries and groans from xQc was followed by him begging for mercy, asking “Sammy” to stop her assault.

Adept continued her bullet barrage, demanding that xQc “take back” his transgression. Perhaps letting his Overwatch instincts take over, xQc refused to take shots without retaliating, picking up the bullets to throw back at his roommate.

“Get out of my fucking room,” xQc said. “I’m just playing fucking games.”

XQc managed to chase Adept out of the room, allowing him to continue running his criminal family in Town of Salem.

Throughout the ensuing chaos, the streamer managed to murder Micaiyla’s townie in cold blood, leaving xQc with the last laugh.