XQc gets emotional after beating latest installment of Jump King

It took a little less than 50 hours worth of streaming the game, but xQc finally beat the latest Jump King, with no shortage of theatrics, on stream last night.

The former Overwatch League pro’s Twitch channel has benefited greatly from the decision to take on Jump King. Over the course of 48 hours of streaming the title, xQc averaged around 29,000 viewers, his highest average viewership for any game since the beginning of November.

After the victory, xQc looked shocked on stream and quickly began to pour feeling all over his audience.

FINALLY POGU Clip of xQcOW Playing Jump King – Clipped by PRlNS

“It took us way, way longer than everybody else. I don’t care,” he said. “This was not about the game or the pixels. It’s not even about a video game. That has nothing to do with it. It’s about the message.”

XQc, who’s known for his hyperactive and emotional personality, described how happy he was to complete the game because it was haunting him.

“I only wanted to play it to get rid of it,” he said. “It wouldn’t matter if I gave up.”

This isn’t xQc’s only recent victory with Jump King, however. Earlier this week, he told his chat that if he made it through a specific segment of the game in an hour, he would donate $2,000 to a charity of the stream’s choosing. After completing the leg with time to spare, he worked with his chat to select a charity and chose Toys for Tots.