xQc says he doesn’t care if Twitch fans think his content has gotten worse

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel has streamed in the Just Chatting and Slots categories more in 2022 than ever before, drawing criticism from fans who claim his content has taken a turn for the worst, but he doesn’t care.

The French-Canadian streamer has streamed them for 685 hours and 175 hours, respectively, so far in 2022. For reference, he streamed the categories for 800 and 50 hours in 2021.

It hasn’t slowed down his momentum or impacted his popularity. However, these choices have made him the most talked-about streamer on the Amazon-owned platform, some of which is criticism.

The trend continued during his stream on Aug. 14. A fan left an audible donation message saying they miss the old xQc, although they used a play on his name to convey the message.

The juicer warlord was having none of it.

“You’re saying that but the reality is you probably didn’t even watch the old xQc,” he said. Then, he called the viewer an “LSF Andy,” implying they’re a casual viewer who frequents LivestreamFail on Reddit.

“Why do you think I don’t budge to dogshit Reddit complaints? Because none of them watch the stream and know what the stream is about,” he added, before kicking things up a notch.

“They just flood in when there’s outrage, and they go there to farm karma and get free recognition on the internet to feel better about themselves. I do not give a fuck. Literal dogshit.”

Finally, the loquacious star wrapped up his response with a stern message: “They don’t watch. So, why the fuck should I care?”

xQc’s fans were a little taken aback by his scathing response.

No matter how unshakable he seems, the comments clearly irritated him, perhaps because his gambling antics have been in the spotlight once again.