XQC defeats Forsen’s record by recording sub 53 minute Minecraft speedrun

Popular Twitch streamer XQC has taken the lead in a speedrunning rivalry between himself and fellow streamer Forsen after recording a sub-53-minute Minecraft speed run.

In a clip from his stream XQC can be seen defeating the ender dragon and entering the portal signifying to end of his run and completion of his challenge. His time clocked in at 52 minutes and 22 seconds, just one minute faster than the run recorded by Forsen the previous day.

The rivalry began as XQC defeated Forsen’s previous record by more than three minutes, this encouraged Forsen to get back on the game and beat XQC’s record which he did recording his fastest run time of 53 minutes and 11 seconds.

Regardless of holding the fastest time of the pair, XQC still remains set on increasing his speed by continuing to attempt the speed run. While a sub-hour time is very impressive and takes knowledge and practice to pull off, 52 minutes is still far from the world record time held by Illumina 1337 of just nine minutes and 52 seconds.

Illumina’s run was completed on a random seed making locating resources increasingly difficult. While the run still utilized glitches with the help of a set seed player TheeSizzler has been able to his record time to just 2 minutes and 31 seconds. The use of a set seed allows the player to spawn in an environment nearby to all the resources they will need to complete the run, this paired with the use of glitches has been able to cut the runtime for players down drastically.