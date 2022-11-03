XQc clashes with Hasan again after crashing VALORANT promotion game

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was recently ambushed by xQc and Myth while in the midst of his Silver rank-up game in VALORANT.

Anyone who has ever committed to playing a ranked game of any kind knows the stress promotion games can exert on players. Whether it be jumping from Iron to Bronze or from Ascendant to Immortal, having only one game to truly prove your skill and earn a new rank can produce some of the best highlights or tragic losses of your gaming career.

Political commentator and former The Young Turks member Hasan Piker is relatively new to ranked VALORANT, having picked up the game several months ago. Though the streamer has had several moments of weakness on-stream, the otherwise non-gamer has been making strides in Riot Games’ tactical FPS. Finally at the gates of Silver after grinding the game out, Hasan was hit with an unexpected, out-of-game challenge.

Blaustoise, a fellow streamer on Hasan’s team, suddenly saw xQc and Myth barge into his room. The two immediately began speaking directly to Hasan after seeing him in-game. Though Hasan was attempting to convey information to his team, the lines of communication quickly began to scatter as xQc flooded the mic with a cacophony of critiques.

“Tell xQc to shut up,” Hasan said. “This is my rank-up game, you’re going to make me de-rank.” Unfortunately, Hasan’s words did not quite reach the French-Canadian streamer, who continued his vocal barrage. Adversely, Myth attempted to coach the team to a win, reminding Hasan to play slow on defense.

While Hasan and xQc have had plenty of on-stream skirmishes, the political commentator did not expect the sudden ambush in the middle of his promotion game. Ultimately, Hasan did end up winning the game and was even awarded the game’s MVP after the opposing team quickly surrendered.

Though Hasan can now claim his place in Silver, it certainly was not without its unique challenges.