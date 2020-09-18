XQC celebrates one million subscribers on YouTube

The streamer joins 16,000 other creators on the website reaching this achievement.

Popular Twitch streamer XQC has reached a new milestone on his YouTube channel after passing one million subscribers.

Surprised during a stream of Among Us, the streamer celebrated this achievement with a cake made by his mother in the shape of the number one and the letter m.

The former Overwatch pro created his YouTube channel roughly around the same time he began streaming on Twitch and used it to share highlights and VOD’s from his stream. This has continued until this day with XQC uploading regularly with highlights and funny moments from his stream.

After showing the chat, XQC was kind enough to offer them a bite of the cake for themselves, however, as you would expect it didn’t exactly go to plan.

XQC joins over 16,000 other users on the platform in achieving one million subscribers amongst the more than 31 million channels on the website.