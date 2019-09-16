xQc and m0xyy go back-to-back and win Minecraft Monday Week 13

Félix “xQc” Lengyel and “m0xyy” were able to repeat as Minecraft Monday champions by utterly crushing the competition in this week’s tournament.

This was another week full of new and dangerous pairs, like Technoblade and Wilbursoots, as well as the debut of Capture the Flag. But from the opening round, the returning champs broke away from the competition, racking up an insane amount of eliminations.

m0xyy continues to dominate Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

That domination carried over into what is arguably the pair’s best event, One Shot, where xQc destroyed the competition. This was the event that sealed their victory last week, and it gave them nearly a 200-point lead over second place very early on in Week 13.

xQc dominates One Shot again Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Techno fought back in Spleef, managing to take two rounds, including a massive betrayal on ZerkaaHD after the two seemingly agreed to a truce midway through the game. As soon as his “ally” looked away, Techno struck.

Techno betrayal Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

There was never a moment that it truly felt a team could take over the top spot, but that wasn’t the biggest storyline going into the final round of the Hunger Games.

MrBeast was teasing a bounty being added to the event at some point, which ended up being a $15,000 bounty being placed on Techno in the last game. Whoever could kill the Blood God would get a stack of cash, but if Techno won, he would take home the money.

Not many people chased the PvP expert early on, but eventually, he was cornered by the Merome duo of JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian. Bajan secured the kill, earning a big payday despite the fact it also secured xQc and m0xxy the top spot.

Mitch gets Techno and the $15k Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Here are the final scores and placements for Week 13:

Place Players Score First xQc | m0xyy 1,530 Second Ninja | Nestor 1,307 Third Technoblade | Wilbursoots 1,292 Fourth CaptainSparklez | Vikkstar 1,255 Fifth JeromeASF | Bajan Canadian 1,163 Sixth Papaplatte | BastiGHG 1,089 Seventh Wisp | Courage 1,043 Eighth James Charles | Traves 1,005 Ninth Valkyrae | Grapeapplesauce 993 10th Symfuhny | Brooke 904 11th ZerkaaHD | Behzinga 814 12th CallMeCarson | RaccoonEgg 800 13th DolanDark | Grannday 792 14th Fitz | Pokimane 702 15th ChandlerHallow | ChrisO2_ 0 – DQ

Yet another week passed with one team dropping out after the first round, this time it was ChandlerHallow and ChrisO2_, who vanished and were disqualified.

If this domination from xQc and m0xxy continue, there might need to be a bounty put on their heads or else they could become the first team to win three weeks straight.