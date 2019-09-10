WoW Classic puts Asmongold on top of the Twitch charts for August

Many streamers benefited from broadcasting the wildly-popular MMO WoW Classic that launched last month. Most notably, Zach “Asmongold” had 12 million hours watched, which skyrocketed him to the top of August’s charts.

The popular WoW streamer nudged Fortnite star Turner “Tfue” Tenney out of first place and asserted his dominance as Twitch’s most-watched channel in August, according to StreamElements.

Image via StreamElements

The total hours watched of the top 10 streamers in August were almost 20 million higher than the month of July⁠ and there’s only one explanation for that⁠—WoW Classic.

WoW Classic, which was launched on Aug. 26, had a remarkable effect on August’s Twitch charts despite being released at the end of the month. It propelled streamers like Asmongold and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris upward while also almost taking out giants like Fortnite and League of Legends for August’s most-watched game.

Image via StreamElements

While Fortnite’s viewership dropped almost two percent, likely due to streamers abandoning the game because of the unpopular mech meta, WoW grew more than 83 percent because of Vanilla’s release. Even though Blizzard’s MMO sat at fourth, its September projection will likely put it at the top after it has a full month of broadcasting.

As WoW Classic continues to be the top Twitch game and Asmongold holds a steady 50,000 concurrent viewer count, these charts will likely look the same in September.