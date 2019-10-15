WoW Classic just received one of the game’s most iconic Dungeons, Dire Maul

If your level 60 toon is running out of fresh things to do then its time to clear your schedule.

WoW Classic’s latest update just added what is arguably one of the best dungeons in the history of the game, Dire Maul. The Dungeon is located in Feralas and requires a party of five players. Dire Maul includes three wings, all complete with their own unique bosses and rewards.

If you never experienced Dire Maul prior to the Cataclysm expansion, you may have some trouble finding it. For Horde players, the fastest way to get to Dire Maul will be to fly to Camp Mojache. From there, Horde players will need to head west. For the Alliance, you’ll need to fly to Feathermoon Stronghold. From the Stronghold, Alliance players will want to head East.

The technical level range for Dire Maul is 54-60, but its recommended that you hold off until 55 before giving it a shot. Dire Maul has a ton of class-based trinkets that will help most specs get raid-ready. Dire Maul can be such an undertaking that it might feel like a series of miniature raids in itself. In order to explore farther than the East Wing of Dire Maul, you’ll need a Rogue that has high lock picking. If you can’t get your hands on a Rogue, you’ll need a Large Seaforium Charge or a Truesilver Skeleton Key.

In the game’s lore, Dire Maul was built thousands of years prior to the events that take place in World of Warcraft. The dungeon was used as a stronghold to house the Kaldorei’s arcane secrets. The Dire Maul is split into wings due to a truce between a number of competing covens. For years these covens battled for control over Dire Maul and the magics within. The covens eventually decided to split the structure into Wings so that they could all reign over their own territory.

Now it is up to the champions of Azeroth to once again step inside the Dire Maul in order to stop these covens from growing even more powerful. You can update World of Warcraft Classic right now and start finding a group for your own Dire Maul journey.