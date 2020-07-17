World of Warcraft Shadowlands will introduce a mentor system to help new players

Starting with the next expansion of World of Warcraft, veteran players will be able to sign up in-game as a mentor, giving them access to a special chat that all newcomers will be put into, according to WoW site Wowhead.

This system is now being beta tested. WoW newcomers can encounter several issues when they attempt to get answers for all sorts of questions. They’re usually met with toxicity or sarcasm in the General or Looking For Group chats.

A new guide mentor system is currently being tested on the #Shadowlands Beta. Mentor players will receive a special icon in the world and become eligible to answer questions for new players in an all-new Newcomer chat!#Warcrafthttps://t.co/5K5hUpGtli pic.twitter.com/WfJ5X8FYJE — Wowhead (@Wowhead) July 17, 2020

To become a mentor, you’ll have to fulfill certain criteria to be eligible:

You must have a level 60 character (the maximum level in Shadowlands after the level squish).

You need to complete the Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder, Part One achievement.

Your account must be in good standing.

There aren’t many details yet about how the system will work or if there will be achievements or rewards for participating in it.

In a game as vast as WoW filled with veterans, it can be hard to find answers to even the simplest questions. Newer players are usually met with sarcastic answers, which can confuse them even more about how to solve their problems. But this newcomer chat seems like it could be a step in the right direction to assist new players on their WoW journeys.

WoW isn’t the first game to create such a system, though. Final Fantasy XIV has had a similar system in place for some time. It encourages people to be more positive to each other and help all newcomers who join their community.