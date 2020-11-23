World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now live

Champions of Azeroth, King Anduin Wrynn needs your help. It’s time to venture into the Shadowlands.

The day World of Warcraft players have waited all year for has finally arrived. After being delayed for nearly a month, the Shadowlands expansion is now live.

Journey beyond the veil.#Shadowlands is NOW LIVE. ⛓️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GQymQc0ZDt — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 23, 2020

Over the course of the last few weeks, players have gotten the chance to experiment with class changes brought about with the Shadowlands pre-patch. Today, players will be able to put that practice to the test and begin the journey to choosing their Covenant in the World of Warcraft afterlife equivalent.

Shadowlands introduces five new zones, four of which are attached to a new feature called Covenants. While leveling from 50 to 60 during the Shadowlands expansion, players will get the opportunity to explore each new zone and to learn about its Covenant.

Each Covenant has exclusive abilities and transmogs that are only available to its members. Blizzard has emphasized the importance of Covenant choice, so be sure not to take it likely. The four Covenants players will be able to choose from are the Kyrian, the Necrolords, the Night Fae, and the Venthyr. Choose wisely, though, because your afterlife depends on it.

You can log in to World of Warcraft to start exploring the Shadowlands right now.