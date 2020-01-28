World of Warcraft Ny’alotha Race to World First leaderboard

The latest World of Warcraft Race to World First (RWF) has begun with guilds from across the world fighting all the bosses in the game’s latest raid, “Ny’alotha, The Waking City,” as they attempt to be the first to kill N’Zoth the Corruptor on mythic difficulty.

Method entered the competition as favorites after winning the three previous main tier RWFs. Their efforts can be watched on the official Method Twitch channel.

Meanwhile, Complexity-Limit, the top North American guild, is streaming on the organization’s official channel. The guild has placed second to Method numerous times but held a lead against them at times during the raid race.

Here’s a list of the top guilds’ progression so far:

Ny’alotha Race to World’s First leaderboard

Midwinter 3/12 Complexity-Limit 2/12 Big Dumb Guild 1/12 Vision 1/12 Imperative 1/12 Blood Legion TBD TBD TBD TBD

Here’s a list of the first guild to kill each boss:

Wrathion, the Black Emperor: Midwinter

Midwinter Maut: Midwinter

Midwinter The Prophet Skitra: Complexity-Limit

Complexity-Limit Dark Inquisitor Xanesh: TBD

TBD The Hivemind: TBD

TBD Shad’har the Insatiable: TBD

TBD Drest’agath: TBD

TBD Il’gynoth, Corruption Reborn: TBD

TBD Vexiona: TBD

TBD Ra-den the Despoiled: TBD

TBD Carapace of N’Zoth: TBD

TBD N’Zoth the Corruptor: TBD

This article will be updated throughout the Race to World First event.