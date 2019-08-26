World of Warcraft Classic goes live today

Blizzard is going back to its roots and giving old and new players the opportunity to play the original version of World of Warcraft.

The 15-year-old MMORPG phenomenon has survived seven expansions, but after thousands of updates, 13 new races, and three new classes, players insist that they long for the good old days.

And now, thanks to Blizzard and advocates from the Nostalrius private server, they no longer have to wait. Phase one of WoW Classic is set to be released today at 5pm CT.

Classic has already caused a storm and overloaded Blizzard’s sparse servers ahead of its release. Many notable Twitch streamers are planning on playing the game, including Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar, and the usual suspects in the WoW community.

This has only added fuel to the Classic hype, practically igniting the servers and filling them up to capacity.

In an AMA, Blizzard warned fans that popular servers, such as Herod and Shazzah, are estimated to have lengthy queue times with up to several hours of waiting time in certain instances. It’s unclear how the servers will perform later today.

WoW Classic is available to play for a monthly subscription of $14.99.