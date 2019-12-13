World of Warcraft Classic battleground release forces Dueler’s League to postpone championship

The Classic Dueler’s League has postponed its championship weekend, which was originally planned for this weekend, the league announced today.

The one-vs-one league based on the World of Warcraft Classic server Faerlina, where most popular streamers play, was started by streamer TipsOut and has drawn participation from content creators like Sodapoppin, as well as top WoW pros including Chuck “Cdew” Dewland and Kelvin “Snutz” Nguyen.

Due in part to Blizzard’s lack of commitment to WoW esports, the grassroots league was the first announced attempt at esports for Classic, boasting a $50,000 prize pool.

Tips Out on Twitter Important information regarding the CDL Championships. Sorry for the postpone but we really wanna do this right. TL;DR CDL Championships postponed to January. New schedule in post. <3 https://t.co/Ts4huc4QIv

The league’s announcement today disclosed several reasons for the postponement, including “holiday conflicts, administrative paperwork, and the arrival of battlegrounds.”

When the CDL schedule was originally revealed, Blizzard’s plan was to release battlegrounds at a later date in Classic. But following the release of Classic’s honor system, many content creators and players begged for Blizzard to implement battlegrounds as a way to remedy endless, chaotic world PvP that frustrated a large portion of the player base. In response, Blizzard released two battlegrounds earlier than expected this week.

Due to this unforeseen circumstance, the CDL moved its championship coverage to Jan. 6 to 12, with the main competition happening on Jan. 11 and 12.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this delay may have caused our fans,” the league said. “The CDL has always been run by and for the World of Warcraft community, and the truth is we really want to do this right by you guys and our competitors.”

In an attempt to make up for the postponement, the CDL added that it plans to “ramp up” production for the championship, including new casting talent and video content.