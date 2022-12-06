Why was Hasan banned on Twitch?

Hasan Piker is among the hottest political commentators for younger generations, often reacting with satirical takes on current political discourse on Twitch.

He has been known to poke fun at right-wing personalities on Twitter and other social media, often highlighting errors in their thinking. However, it seems that Hasan has landed in hot water on Twitch, with his account suddenly being banned.

Many fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their confusion, especially viewers who had been watching the streamer live when the ban went into effect.

Here’s all the information you need to know about why Hasan was banned on Twitch and if he’s able to come back.

Why did Hasan receive a Twitch ban?

According to a tweet put out by Hasan himself, he received a 48 hour Twitch ban due to showing a clip from the Censroerd.TV interview with Kanye West. In the tweet, viewers can see the complaint was allegedly sent to Twitch by Censored.TV CTO Ray Aguilar earlier this afternoon. Hasan received the account ban around an hour later.

lmao the free speech defenders own cto himself issued the takedown (just for my channel btw) 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k6cqBBz1K5 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 6, 2022

The notice states that, because of this, Hasan has had his account and all his archived content removed from the streaming platform. It’s also noted this account banning only happens to those who are repeat offenders. This means Hasan has likely received a couple of copyright strikes previously in addition to this contact from Censored’s CTO.

It’s unknown whether or not Hasan will be able to come back, but Twitch hasn’t been so gracious with copyright strikes in the past.

That being said, Hasan is a major commentator on the site, and it’s expected that his ban this time will last 48 hours before he can come back. Between 2020 and 2021, Hasan made $2 million on Twitch, which likely means he matters a lot to the site.

This isn’t the first time that Hasan has received a ban on Twitch, previously being banned for seven days last year for “anti-white racism,” allegedly because he used the word “cracker” on stream. While not exactly a repeat offense, it makes sense that Twitch and its parent company Amazon would keep a close eye.

While Hasan won’t be on Twitch for the next two days, this ban doesn’t prevent him from moving to the YouTube live platform or using his other social media accounts to get out information about his ban.

While the ban will likely be annoying for Hasan, it’s unlikely to impact him or his finances in any major way.

He may even be able to build off this if enough people take notice.