Who is playing on the OTV Rust server?

Screengrab via Facepunch Studios

OTV & Friends’ Rust server is back and with it is sure to come many classic moments as players attempt to survive within the world of Rust amongst groups of fellow streamers.

Similar to its previous iteration, there are plenty of your favorite streamers taking part on the server, but this time, there have been some new rules introduced.

One of the rules introduced to stop players from building too many alliances limits the size that teams can be and also restricts players from creating truces between multiple teams.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down which streamers are on the server and how the teams have been crafted.

Who is playing on the OTV and Friends Rust server?

There are plenty of teams that have grouped to adventure together, but there are also a few players heading out alone. Here are all the teams as it stands.

Team one

  • BaboAbe
  • Natsumiii
  • Kkatamina
  • Disguised Toast
  • Valkyrae
  • Kydae_
  • Fuslie
  • ItsRyanHiga

Team two

  • xQc
  • Blaustoise
  • Adept
  • Trainwreckstv
  • Buddha
  • Mendo
  • Mewnfare

Team three

  • Asmongold
  • CoconutB
  • FaZe corey
  • Moxy
  • Jellypeanut
  • TankGirl
  • WholeWheatPete

Team four

  • hJune
  • VoyBoy
  • Sydeon
  • Masayoshi
  • QuarterJade
  • xChocobars
  • Starsmitten
  • Shiphtur

Team five

  • Sykkuno
  • Ray__C
  • AnthonyZ
  • yougelly

Team six

  • ShackyHD
  • NoraExplorer
  • Blooprint
  • Stevie

Team seven

  • iiTzTimmy
  • Sonii
  • Ludilue
  • Mohr
  • imSofti
  • LuluLuvely

Team eight

  • EsfandTV
  • BrookeAB
  • Nakkida
  • Spaceboy
  • JustaMinx

Team nine

  • Nmplol
  • Malena
  • Symfuhny

Team 10

  • Zerkaa
  • KhaosAdam
  • Klutch

Team 11

  • Ash_on_LoL
  • Whippy
  • Welyn
  • Porgiee
  • ImBernE
  • Lysium
  • Chap

Team 12

  • Cyr
  • WillNeff
  • MafiaJinx
  • Swales94
  • ItsLeslie
  • Vader
  • Mr Wobbles

Team 13

  • CaptainPuffy
  • qtCinderella

Team 14

  • Crystalst
  • Alinity
  • KristoferYee
  • Momo
  • Boxbox
  • Chrchie

Team 15

  • Bandoot
  • BTMC

Team 16

  • Sodapoppin
  • Vigors
  • Biotoxz_
  • Saiiren
  • Sureflour
  • OverpoweredOW

Team 17

  • Cowsep
  • Masterfiend
  • Stonewall008

Team 18

  • GingerBeardie
  • Knut
  • dCapio
  • Picco
  • SinksR
  • Bambuwu

This is all we’ve got for now but the list will be updated as more streamers join in on the action.