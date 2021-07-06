Who is playing on the OTV Rust server?

OTV & Friends’ Rust server is back and with it is sure to come many classic moments as players attempt to survive within the world of Rust amongst groups of fellow streamers.

Similar to its previous iteration, there are plenty of your favorite streamers taking part on the server, but this time, there have been some new rules introduced.

July 5th 12PM PT

OTV Rust Server pic.twitter.com/uIOQefsu8e — Abe (@BaboAbe) June 30, 2021

One of the rules introduced to stop players from building too many alliances limits the size that teams can be and also restricts players from creating truces between multiple teams.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down which streamers are on the server and how the teams have been crafted.

Who is playing on the OTV and Friends Rust server?

There are plenty of teams that have grouped to adventure together, but there are also a few players heading out alone. Here are all the teams as it stands.

Team one

BaboAbe

Natsumiii

Kkatamina

Disguised Toast

Valkyrae

Kydae_

Fuslie

ItsRyanHiga

Team two

xQc

Blaustoise

Adept

Trainwreckstv

Buddha

Mendo

Mewnfare

Team three

Asmongold

CoconutB

FaZe corey

Moxy

Jellypeanut

TankGirl

WholeWheatPete

Team four

hJune

VoyBoy

Sydeon

Masayoshi

QuarterJade

xChocobars

Starsmitten

Shiphtur

Team five

Sykkuno

Ray__C

AnthonyZ

yougelly

Team six

ShackyHD

NoraExplorer

Blooprint

Stevie

Team seven

iiTzTimmy

Sonii

Ludilue

Mohr

imSofti

LuluLuvely

Team eight

EsfandTV

BrookeAB

Nakkida

Spaceboy

JustaMinx

Team nine

Nmplol

Malena

Symfuhny

Team 10

Zerkaa

KhaosAdam

Klutch

Team 11

Ash_on_LoL

Whippy

Welyn

Porgiee

ImBernE

Lysium

Chap

Team 12

Cyr

WillNeff

MafiaJinx

Swales94

ItsLeslie

Vader

Mr Wobbles

Team 13

CaptainPuffy

qtCinderella

Team 14

Crystalst

Alinity

KristoferYee

Momo

Boxbox

Chrchie

Team 15

Bandoot

BTMC

Team 16

Sodapoppin

Vigors

Biotoxz_

Saiiren

Sureflour

OverpoweredOW

Team 17

Cowsep

Masterfiend

Stonewall008

Team 18

GingerBeardie

Knut

dCapio

Picco

SinksR

Bambuwu

This is all we’ve got for now but the list will be updated as more streamers join in on the action.