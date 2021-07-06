Who is playing on the OTV Rust server?

OTV & Friends’ Rust server is back and with it is sure to come many classic moments as players attempt to survive within the world of Rust amongst groups of fellow streamers.
Similar to its previous iteration, there are plenty of your favorite streamers taking part on the server, but this time, there have been some new rules introduced.
One of the rules introduced to stop players from building too many alliances limits the size that teams can be and also restricts players from creating truces between multiple teams.
In this article, we’ll be breaking down which streamers are on the server and how the teams have been crafted.
Who is playing on the OTV and Friends Rust server?
There are plenty of teams that have grouped to adventure together, but there are also a few players heading out alone. Here are all the teams as it stands.
Team one
- BaboAbe
- Natsumiii
- Kkatamina
- Disguised Toast
- Valkyrae
- Kydae_
- Fuslie
- ItsRyanHiga
Team two
- xQc
- Blaustoise
- Adept
- Trainwreckstv
- Buddha
- Mendo
- Mewnfare
Team three
- Asmongold
- CoconutB
- FaZe corey
- Moxy
- Jellypeanut
- TankGirl
- WholeWheatPete
Team four
- hJune
- VoyBoy
- Sydeon
- Masayoshi
- QuarterJade
- xChocobars
- Starsmitten
- Shiphtur
Team five
- Sykkuno
- Ray__C
- AnthonyZ
- yougelly
Team six
- ShackyHD
- NoraExplorer
- Blooprint
- Stevie
Team seven
- iiTzTimmy
- Sonii
- Ludilue
- Mohr
- imSofti
- LuluLuvely
Team eight
- EsfandTV
- BrookeAB
- Nakkida
- Spaceboy
- JustaMinx
Team nine
- Nmplol
- Malena
- Symfuhny
Team 10
- Zerkaa
- KhaosAdam
- Klutch
Team 11
- Ash_on_LoL
- Whippy
- Welyn
- Porgiee
- ImBernE
- Lysium
- Chap
Team 12
- Cyr
- WillNeff
- MafiaJinx
- Swales94
- ItsLeslie
- Vader
- Mr Wobbles
Team 13
- CaptainPuffy
- qtCinderella
Team 14
- Crystalst
- Alinity
- KristoferYee
- Momo
- Boxbox
- Chrchie
Team 15
- Bandoot
- BTMC
Team 16
- Sodapoppin
- Vigors
- Biotoxz_
- Saiiren
- Sureflour
- OverpoweredOW
Team 17
- Cowsep
- Masterfiend
- Stonewall008
Team 18
- GingerBeardie
- Knut
- dCapio
- Picco
- SinksR
- Bambuwu
This is all we’ve got for now but the list will be updated as more streamers join in on the action.