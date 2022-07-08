Who is participating in Mr. Beast and Ninja’s Ultimate Crown match?

It's so much more than just Ninja vs. Mr. Beast.

The stage has been set for Ninja and Mr. Beast to face off in League of Legends after both have spent ample time talking trash about each other’s skills in the game.

Dubbed Ultimate Crown, the contest pitting the two online personalities against one another will take place tomorrow live at the HyperX arena in Las Vegas. It will be broadcast on Crown Channel’s official Twitch.

The event will start at 6pm CT and is expected to last three hours with $150,000 on the line, and the rules are basic. It’s just two content creators duking it out in a best-of-three match in League.

Today, both streamers unveiled their five-player lineups including some notable faces, some of whom are notable for their skill in League, and others that seem to mostly be there for their pretty faces.

Ninja’s team consists of YouTube streamer Ludwig, Minecraft YouTuber SapNap, former LCS pro Doublelift, and popular League streamer Tyler1.

Mr. Beast also has a wide array of player experience on his team. His team consists of popular Twitch streamer Mizkif, cosplayer and League streamer Emiru, LCS veteran Voyboy, and League streamer Yassuo.

With the creation of the teams, there seems to be a clear aim to make the competition about a little bit more than just the Mr. Beast and Ninja rivalry. Ludwig and Mizkif have been known to generate content with one another, and pitting the two against each other is sure to cause sparks to fly.

Additionally, Tyler1 and Yassuo are notoriously competitive with one another as content creators who stream their efforts on the League competitive ladder.