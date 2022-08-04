In 2009, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was a professional Halo 3 player who hopped between esports organizations like Cloud9, Renegades, and Team Liquid. Little did he know that he’d one day become the face of Twitch.

Ninja started streaming in 2011, although it was more of a pastime than a career. He gained traction in 2016 and 2017 after pivoting into battle royale titles like H1Z1 and PUBG, averaging between 2,000 and 4,000 viewers.

Still, the best was yet to come. That happened when he started streaming Fortnite in the back half of 2017. Two worlds collided and as the game exploded in popularity, so did Ninja’s viewership on the Amazon-owned platform.

The energetic star hit milestone after milestone, going from 500,000 followers in Sep. 2017 to three million in March 2018, making him the most-followed streamer on the platform at the time. He was also the first streamer ever to reach that number.

From there, he became a global superstar, collaborating with celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott, and Marshmello and appearing on mainstream media talk shows like The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In Aug. 2019, Ninja signed a streaming exclusivity deal with Microsoft’s now-defunct streaming platform, Mixer. His wife, Jessica Blevins, said he was losing his love for streaming at the time, and the contract allowed him to grow his brand elsewhere.

When Mixer folded in July 2020, he signed a multi-year deal with Twitch for an undisclosed amount and returned home. He averages fewer viewers per stream than he used to. However, he’s still the most-followed streamer on the platform, with 18.3 million followers.

Ninja at a glance

Real Name: Richard Tyler Blevins

Richard Tyler Blevins Age: 31

31 Birthday: June 5, 1991

June 5, 1991 Nationality: American

American Partner: Jessica Blevins

Jessica Blevins Awards: Streamy Awards 2018 Gaming Award Streamy Awards 2018 Live Streamer Award Esports Awards 2018 Streamer of the Year Streamy Awards 2019 Live Streamer Award

Org: None (formerly Cloud9, Renegades, Team Liquid, and Luminosity Gaming)

What games does Ninja play?

Ninja’s most-streamed game is Fortnite, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. The blue-haired Twitch star streamed it for a mind-boggling 6,105 hours, which amounts to 55 percent of his total stream time.

The next closest is PUBG and H1Z1, which he streamed for around 1500 and 1000 hours, respectively. However, he hasn’t touched them since 2018, and we’ll likely never see him stream them again.

Further down the list, we have VALORANT, on 614 hours streamed and 5.5 percent total stream time, followed by League of Legends, on 543 hours streamed and 5 percent total stream time, both of which he still plays.

What is Ninja streaming setup?

Ninja’s Peripherals:

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Alienware AW2518H Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro TKL

Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse Pad: HyperX Fury S Pro X-Large

HyperX Fury S Pro X-Large Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro

Ninja’s Gaming PC:

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Intel Core I9-9900K GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 MOBO: Asus Rog Maximus XII Hero

Asus Rog Maximus XII Hero RAM: Teamgroup T-Force Delta Rgb 32gb

Teamgroup T-Force Delta Rgb 32gb Case: NZXT H700i Ninja Edition

NZXT H700i Ninja Edition Liquid Cooling: NZXT Kraken Z73

NZXT Kraken Z73 HDD: Seagate 4TB Barracuda

Seagate 4TB Barracuda SSD: Western Digital SN550 1TB

Western Digital SN550 1TB Power Supply: NZXT NP-1pm-e850a E-series 850w

NZXT NP-1pm-e850a E-series 850w Fans: NZXT Aer Rgb 140mm

Ninja’s Streaming PC:

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White

Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White Cooler: Deepcool Castle 360 AIO White

Deepcool Castle 360 AIO White CPU: Intel Core i9-12900k

Intel Core i9-12900k MOBO: MSI MPG Z690 Force Wifi

MSI MPG Z690 Force Wifi RAM: G.Skill Trident z5 32gb DDR5 6000Mhz C40

G.Skill Trident z5 32gb DDR5 6000Mhz C40 GPU: EVGA 3060 XC 12gb

EVGA 3060 XC 12gb SSD: Mushkin Pilot 1TB Gen3

Mushkin Pilot 1TB Gen3 Fan: Lian Li Uni sl120 x7

Lian Li Uni sl120 x7 PSU: EVGA 750 watt GA

How much does Ninja make?

Leaked data suggests Ninja made $1,378,790 between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021 from his Twitch streams. However, that barely begins to scratch the surface of how much money he’s made throughout his career.

In addition to having money pour in from sponsorship deals, book sales, merchandise, and his YouTube channel, Ninja reportedly earned between $20 to $30 million from his contract with Mixer in 2019.

Where is Ninja from?

Ninja was born in Detroit, Michigan, but his family moved to Chicago when he was still a baby, so he grew up there.

Why is Ninja so popular on Twitch?

Ninja was one of several streamers whose popularity boomed at the height of Fortnite’s peak in 2018.

He had the perfect combination of incredible skill at the game and an energetic, entertaining personality, which appealed to the masses and made him especially popular among younger viewers.

Ninja’s most popular Twitch clip

Ninja has countless highlights from his Fortnite days clipped on his Twitch channel. However, his most popular one has nothing to do with gaming. Instead, it’s a clip of when he did an over-the-top re-enactment of an “e-girl” streamer.

So what’s next for Ninja?

After hitting the absolute pinnacle of the streaming, Ninja has dialed things down a notch to make the grind more bearable. Rather than streaming Fortnite exclusively like he used to, he streams what he wants, when he wants, to keep things fresh.

That said, Fortnite has still been his most-streamed game by a long shot in 2022 compared to other titles. So, there’s a good chance he’ll keep playing it until something more appealing comes along.

