YouTube will host a new event, Game On, which will be the first of its kind on the platform. This exclusive streaming event will be fully interactive, allowing viewers to engage with their favorite content creators.

With more than 60 content creators invited to the event and numerous games to be played like Among Us, Fall Guys, Fortnite, and more, the Game On event is looking to deliver on the hype. The interactive mechanics of the event will let the fans decide what will happen next on the stream.

When is YouTube: Game On?

YouTube: Game On will take place on Aug. 27 at 3pm CT and it’ll be streamed in five different languages: English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. YouTube hasn’t disclosed how long the stream will last, but considering fans will be able to dictate the stream’s fate, the choices made by the viewers can influence its length.

YouTube: Game On event schedule

At time of writing, the Game On event doesn’t have an official schedule. Considering the number of content creators in the event, the stream will need to be fluid with the switches so everyone can get some screen time.

The long list of invitees features names like Ali A, CouRage, GeorgeNotFound, Myth, TommyInnit, and Sidemen.

Though the event doesn’t have a schedule just yet, we know that there will be segments. A Hot Ones challenge by Sean Evans and the Gran-Poppy Playtime segments are only two examples. Invitees might have more segments cooking up in the background until the event starts.