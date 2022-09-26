Ludwig announced that he will be holding his own spin on content creator boxing events that have become popular by doing a Mogul Chessboxing Championship later this year, and the cast will be as star-studded as one might expect it to be considering his connections.

Among the creators stepping into the ring will be Disguised Toast, Myth, boxbox, and Toph, but the main event will feature a pair of chess virtuosos—Aman Hambleton and Lawrence Trent.

The in-person event will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, and tickets will be available at a later date. Though some of these boxing events have been pay-per-view, Ludwig quickly noted on his stream over the weekend that he has no intention of making his event gated behind a paywall. Instead, he wants the broadcast to be his most-watched stream ever.

When is Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship?

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship will take place on Dec. 11, which is a Sunday. The exact time for the event has not yet been revealed. The event will be broadcast on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel.

Considering the fact that it’s on a weekend, it could be at virtually any time of day, but it’s worth keeping in mind that since it is in Los Angeles, it will likely be at a time that’s convenient for a West Coast audience.

The event has a “Smashboxing” undercard with two bouts, and the chessboxing undercard has five fights listed. Including the main event, that’s eight matches in total.