What time does WoW: Shadowlands launch?

Blizzard Entertainment’s next World of Warcraft expansion is almost upon us. Stock up on the bare essentials, book the week off work, strap in, and buckle up for Shadowlands. A new journey awaits players in the realm of the dead.

The game was originally intended for an October release but was delayed until a further date.

Since then, Blizzard has had time to “further polish” the expansion and “shore up” for the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in The Maw—a horrific realm, home to the most vile and irredeemable souls in existence—and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more “immediately impactful” and have “clearer long-term goals,” according to the developers.

Finally, after months of waiting, Shadowlands is ready to launch. Players can expect five new zones, including Bastion, Ardenweald, Maldraxxus, Revendreth, and, of course, The Maw. There’s also a new Covenant feature, complete with new campaigns, signature abilities, class abilities, armor sets, traits and bonuses, pets, mounts, and more, as well as a level squish from 120 to 60 and a fast, compact leveling system called Chromie Time.

The expansion is one of Blizzard’s most exciting yet, giving players a fresh new start to the game. But when exactly does Shadowlands release?

The expansion is scheduled to launch today on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5pm CT. That’s 3pm PT, 6pm ET, and 11pm GMT.