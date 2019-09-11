Watching Borderlands 3 streamers on Twitch can get you rare loot in-game

Thanks to the folks over on IGN, we now know a pretty unique and exciting way that Borderlands 3 can take streaming to the next level, by giving viewers a chance to get rare loot in their game just from watching others play.

Known as ECHOcast, players on Twitch can link their Twitch accounts to their Gearbox SHIFT account and, from there, can have a chance at scoring rare loot from the game whenever a player opens a red chest on stream.

Whenever a streamer comes across a red chest, so long as they have also linked their Twitch account to Borderlands 3, viewers will have 30 seconds to opt into an event where, at random, someone will be chosen to get rare stuff of their own in their version of Borderlands 3.

But that’s not the only thing players will be able to do. As an extra incentive, players can also check out whatever player they are watchings skill tree, to see how they have built their characters up throughout the game.

This opens a window for fans to either emulate the style of their favorite streamers or badmouth them for picking such a crappy build that doesn’t work well with the character at all. The choice is yours.

You can also see what guns they are using, and more options and features could potentially be added in the future for Twitch streamers to use. Now we just need to wait and see how well the system works on launch, but there is no denying that a system like this benefits all those involved.

H/T IGN