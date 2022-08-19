VTuber Axia Krone is taking a break after ongoing harassment, threats

A male VTuber is legally going after people who harassed him in some recent streams.

Popular VTuber Axia Krone has announced a sudden break from streaming after receiving a string of harassment.

Axia has over 271,000 followers on YouTube, but the popular VTuber isn’t free from haters. Viewers, according to Axia’s statement on the matter, were calling him “cute” and treating him like a child (or their son) while playing Apex Legends on stream despite him begging for them to stop. Axia also reported getting threats of violence against him on other occasions.

Axia is part of a VTuber YouTube agency known as Nijisanji. He told the agency about the continued behavior, saying that he needed a break from streaming for his “mental health.” But Axia didn’t want to just take a break. He’s also decided to take legal action.

Axia Krone to take legal action after getting harassed on stream

After announcing his break from streaming, Axia said he contacted law enforcement and legal counsel to discuss getting compensation from identified harassers. The behavior was ruled “disruptive,” allowing Axia to file suit for obstruction of business.

“In addition, in the future, comments and writings related to this matter with the intention of unnecessarily interfering with the activities of our affiliated rivers, including distribution activities, in the distribution of other affiliated rivers and SNS (a typical example is the continuous posting of spam messages) (including so-called vandalism) is discovered, we will take the same measures as above,” Niijisanji owner ANYCOLOR said, according to machine translation.

Axia debuted in July 2021 as part of the group Edengumi. He has since grown to become one of the most popular male VTubers on YouTube. But so far, it’s not certain when Axia will return to streaming and content creation. At the moment, it’s being called an “indefinite hiatus.”