Viewer donates 100,000 bits to Twitch streamer after he rolls a 99 in random number generator

A viewer offered Old School RuneScape streamer Odablock 100,000 bits (or $1,000) if he could land a 99 in a one to 100 random number generator. And yesterday, the odds were in his favor.

“You know that’s a thousand dollars, right?” the streamer said. “If I roll a 99 here, I’m ending stream.”

As fate would have it, Odablock landed the coveted number and instantly erupted with joy. Though he only had a one-percent chance to roll a 99, Lady Luck graced the broadcaster with enough fortune to hit big.

The generous viewer held up their end of the bargain, donating the 100,000 bits and causing Odablock to ecstatically scream again before falling over.

OSRS is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) released in 2013 and hosts over 5,000 average Twitch viewers, according to statistics website SullyGnome. Odablock is the most-watched OSRS streamer and has amassed over 60,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

