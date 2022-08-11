Tyler1 finds his most dedicated hate watcher, donating hundreds of times under hilarious usernames

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 discovered a particular viewer who has donated hundreds of times to his channel under a wide array of usernames, all of them poking fun at the Twitch streamer in some way, shape, or form.

Nearly all of the top Twitch streamers have segments of viewers who watch purely to criticize or attempt to tear down either the streamer or their content, aptly dubbed as hate watchers. This peculiar viewer type is almost always dealt with swiftly through channel bans. But Tyler1 found potentially the most dedicated hate viewer on the platform, a user who has spent hundreds of dollars to make his disdain for the streamer known.

After receiving an odd donation, Tyler1 tracked that the one specific chatter had donated to his channel hundreds of times, almost always under a different name. Whether these varying monikers were used to dodge bans from moderators or to simply add style to his attempted roasts is unclear, but Tyler1 could not keep it together when reading off some of the viewer’s most ridiculous names.

“So this guy has donated under the names: Stream Sucks, Bitchass motherfuckyer1, IHateyouTyler1, Headshape randomizer1, FumingTyler1Hater, Human excrementyler1, patheticexcuseryler1, potshape headyler1, dude there’s too many I can’t even read them all,” he said. The game started before Tyler1 was even able to make progress in the long list before being forced to close out.

With countless usernames centered around Tyler1’s head shape, height, and skill in League, the hate watcher proved not only to be creative but also extremely generous to the Twitch streamer. Despite supposedly despising the content creator, the multi-named user has donated hundreds of dollars to the streamer countless times, with viewers finding many instances and examples of his donation messages.

While many streamers may have contentious relationships with their audiences, it seems that Tyler1 almost definitely has the most love-hate relationship with one particular viewer.