Twitch told XQc he’s a “brand risk” for its platform

Twitch lets anyone stream on its platforms and apply for partnership. But it seems that some people, even big streamers, can become undesirable business relationships for the platform.

Former Overwatch pro now variety streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel said that Twitch classifies certain streamers as “brand risks,” and that the company told him that he’s one of them.

He mentioned that while talking about Silker, who is another streamer that has a big audience on the platform but still hasn’t received a partnership offer from Twitch. If he was partnered, it would allow him to run ads on his channel and earn money with them.



“The real reason, my guess on it, is that he hangs out with a lot of people that are not ‘brand-friendly’ and are considered a ‘brand risk,’” xQc said about Silker. “If he sat down and then do collabs for a little bit of time, and do nothing at all with others that are brand risks, he would get it instantly. I’m a brand risk, they already told me.”

Unlike Silker, xQc being a brand risk for Twitch doesn’t change anything since he’s already partnered.

Though xQc didn’t elaborate on the concept of “brand risk” for Twitch, it’s something we can guess. Any platforms that run ads are afraid that providers won’t like to have their brand and products associated with someone or someone’s community that may be toxic or detrimental to their business. So if Twitch lets streamers with unwanted behaviors run ads from these companies, the entire platform can lose the support and money of these ad providers. That’s why giving partnership to some of these streamers would represent a risk to Twitch’s business and brand.

Silker’s partnership case isn’t clear yet, and this is just xQc’s take on it. But his explanation gives some insight on how Twitch operates when analyzing partnership applications and managing streamers who are already associated with the platform.