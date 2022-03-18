Twitch streamer spots xQc, Mizkif lookalikes in Ireland

While IRL broadcasting from Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, Twitch streamer Arab came across two uncanny lookalikes of popular streamers xQc and Mizkif.

Several hours into his broadcast wandering down the streets of Dublin, Arab noticed a complete stranger who resembled the French-Canadian Twitch superstar xQc. Though the random passerby seemingly had no idea who the streamer was referencing, his attention was quickly caught as Arab called out xQc’s name.

The stranger decided to play along as an unknowing doppelganger, as when his friend remarked “he thinks you’re famous,” the uncanny lookalike responded, “I am.” Lining up for a selfie, the festival-goer was more alike xQc than he could have known, roleplaying as the famous streamer.

As the two parted ways, it seemed that neither party could believe what had just happened. This was not the only streamer lookalike that Arab had found that very day, though. With a knack for finding Twitch stars in public, the streamer also came across a Mizkif lookalike only minutes later.

Passing a group of men dressed in lederhosen, Arab came up to the bunch and asked “Are you Mizkif? You’re Mizkif!” The confused man quickly claimed Mizkif’s identity with confidence, taking a picture with the stranger before moving on with his IRL stream.

The streets of Ireland were seemingly paved with streamer lookalikes, as Arab got plenty of footage and pictures of his chance encounters. While the actual streamers spent their St. Patrick’s Day from home, we got to see random strangers pose as internet celebrities in Ireland.