Twitch streamer brought to tears in touching moment as Pokimane raids her stream

Up-and-coming Twitch streamer Yeetitsnikki was brought to tears in a touching moment after she was raided by Twitch superstar Pokimane.

Yeetitsnikki was at Coney Island with her family doing an “IRL” stream, with a simple concept of viewers donating to suggest a question for her to ask the public.

It wasn’t just members of the public who were promptly caught off guard on stream, however, as, after an hour, Pokimane selected Yeetitsnikki for a raid and flooded the stream with 13,000 of her adoring fans.

Nikki’s reaction was incredibly wholesome, first reacting in disbelief and then visibly shaking with joy, with her response to the raid leaving the public around her perplexed by what was happening.

She then broke down in tears, issuing a heartfelt thank you to Pokimane after smashing her daily subscriber goal and receiving a flood of donations, before then rushing to share the news with her mother.

The wholesome moments did not stop there, with members of Nikki’s family then appearing on stream to issue their own heartfelt thank you to Pokimane for a moment that is sure to be remembered for generations to come.

What made the moment even better was the fact that Nikki is a bonafide Pokimane fan, saying on stream that she’s a “huge fan” who is there for “every YouTube video” and “every fucking VOD.”

Pokimane’s raid not only brought in an influx of live viewers but also boosted Nikki’s reach significantly with 1,300 new followers, taking her total beyond the 11,000 mark.

