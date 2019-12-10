Twitch Rivals kicks off Streamer Bowl featuring content creators and NFL players

Twitch Rivals will host a multi-stage esports event pairing 16 streamers with NFL players competing in various tournaments for the next two months leading up to the Super Bowl in Miami.

The initial showcase is set to begin today with proceeding broadcasts coming on Tuesdays before a live event in Miami on Jan. 30. No participating streamers or NFL players have been revealed yet, and the only competition Twitch has confirmed so far is Fortnite. The event’s prize pool also has yet to be announced.

The event serves as an expansion of Twitch’s existing relationship with the NFL and its players. For the first time last year, the NFL allowed select Twitch influencers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar to co-stream Thursday Night Football games as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s exclusive deal with the league as its livestreaming partner. The practice returned this year when the 2019 season kicked off.



Meanwhile, NFL athletes have come increasing in-tune with gaming culture over the past few years. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the way on that front, having streamed with content creators like Ninja and TimTheTatman in the past.

Smith-Schuster is a likely candidate to participate in the competition given his advocation of gaming in the form of multiple endorsements. His gaming-related past includes an endorsement with manufacturer HyperX and a deal to be a part of FaZe Clan.

