Twitch reveals plans for Channel Points, affiliate ad revenue change, and new dashboard

Twitch has decided to make some major changes to its platform.

The streaming site, a day after rolling out a redesign, has announced it will allow affiliates to earn a share of ad revenue, in addition to introducing Channel points and a new dashboard.

Twitch on Twitter We’re rolling out updates to improve the ads experience for streamers and viewers. Affiliates will earn a share of ad revenue, we’re giving streamers more control over pre-rolls, we’re introducing picture-in-picture, and more! https://t.co/h46romUstg

In addition to allowing its affiliates to earn ad revenue, Twitch said it is giving broadcasters more control over pre-roll ads and it will introduce picture-in-picture, which give viewers a chance to see the streamer’s main screen while watching an advertisement.

The Channel Points is a way for streamers to “reward loyal members of their community with special perks,” according to Twitch. The system will hit the site in January.

Twitch on Twitter Channel Points is an easy-to-use, customizable program coming in January. Affiliates and Partners will be able to reward loyal members of their community with special perks. If you want to help us test, sign up here: https://t.co/qzPCnVTSW8 https://t.co/mt9zFd9lf5

Next month, broadcasters will get to try out the new dashboard, which appears to be getting a makeover similar to the one the whole site got yesterday. Twitch said it plans to give new streamers some built-in assistance in the dashboard, too.

Other announced features include a freshly-designed channel page, a new moderator-only page, Twitch Studio for inexperienced streamers, and subscriptions in the iOS app.

This is certainly a lot of information to throw at fans right now, but it’s no surprise Twitch is telling its fans about these plans now, considering the annual TwitchCon event kicked off earlier today. We may even get more information and teasers before the weekend is over.