Twitch Prime plug breaks Asmongold’s chat and sends subs skyrocketing

The balding wonder is back on his main channel, and boy does he have some subscribers to get back. Asmongold’s main channel was dormant for just over four months, but with his glorious return today for the launch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, he’s back in full form.

For those that know Asmon and his shenanigans, his broadcasts are ripe with tradition, from his intro to saying “peace” at the end of every stream, his streams have a unique and welcoming cadence to the avid fan.

Among those fun traditions is having McConnell on as a partner to shamelessly plug Twitch Prime. While Asmon himself doesn’t enjoy shilling for subscriptions, his friend has no such restraint, and when he told fans to sub to Asmongold today, mayhem quickly ensued.

Hiding his intentions behind the guise of an inspirational speech ahead of the launch of Dragonflight, McConnell tried to hype everyone up telling them about traveling to the Dragon Isles to get the “bullshit we need to get from there.”

“Raise your DONGERS, raise your Kappa’s, put forth your energy,” he said. “And don’t forget to Twitch Prime. Twitch Prime right now!”

McConnell’s Twitch Prime plugs regularly result in an onslaught of subscriptions to Asmon’s channel, but today’s call to action left Asmongold unable to read his chat for nearly 10 minutes as thousands of subscribers poured in leading to a bugged-out Hype Train that more than doubled his previous Hype Train record of 60% through level six.

In awe of the situation, Asmongold said he seemed to be gaining about 1,000 subscribers a minute and eventually showed he has around 17,000 subscribers, with more coming in fast. Due largely to his extended hiatus, his channel had 145 active subscribers before today’s broadcast, according to Twitch Tracker, but just prior to the plug by McConnell, Asmongold said he was somewhere around 10,000 subs.

One part of the quick sub-count gain could also be attributed to the Twitch drop associated with the release of Dragonflight.

Starting at 5:00pm CT, viewers that gifted two subs to a channel with drops enabled playing WoW would be awarded an Ichabod Harvest Golem pet in the game.