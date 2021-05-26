Twitch officially launches more than 350 new stream tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, and more

All of the new tags are live on the platform now.

Twitch has officially launched its new set of stream tags for all creators on its platform. This includes more than 350 tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and other important descriptors.

Twitch decided to launch these new stream tags as a way to give streamers more descriptive choices in terms of how they label their streams for additional discoverability.

📢 The new tags are now available. Read the full list here, https://t.co/STA6TmLqdT https://t.co/X0Oq5BxTQs — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) May 26, 2021

For reference, stream tags are used to describe a broadcast, while category tags are specifically applied to certain streams to describe things like game genres. Only stream tags can be directly edited by a streamer or their moderators.

Related: Twitch creates new streaming category in response to ‘hot tub meta’

None of this will change how tagging works and is being done due to the “passion and persistence” of the Twitch community in requesting these changes. But there’s already a call for Twitch to expand the current tag/label limit of five per stream so users can add more descriptors to their broadcast.

Hi Frazley! If you have the time, please feel free to upvote and comment on this topic on UserVoice 📣 https://t.co/HNaGLfXnYS — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) May 26, 2021

In the process of making these new tabs, Twitch partnered with independent, third-party organizations like GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented and marginalized communities. The platform also received additional feedback from select members of the Twitch community.

You can view a full list of every tag that’s active on Twitch. The platform promises to continue monitoring the feature to ensure no one is using specific labels for “malicious purposes” under Twitch’s Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy.