Twitch is bringing emotes to life in new partnership with Youtooz

Fans already have an idea who the emotes may be based off.

Twitch has partnered with collectible figurine manufacturers Youtooz to create three new statuettes based on Twitch’s most popular emotes. Though the exact three emotes that the figurines will be modeled after have not been announced, fans have already begun to uncover the potential sources.

Emotes are a significant part of the culture Twitch has built across its livestreaming platform. Offering an array of global emotes that all Twitch users can post in chat, Twitch also enables its streamers to create their own emotes as subscriber benefits. Aside from this, users have also created countless third-party emotes with addons that have significantly added to Twitch’s emote-centric language.

Dropping soon: Brand new @Youtooz collectibles based on three of our most popular emotes.



Wonder who they could be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JOmLpFeXyN — Twitch (@Twitch) September 29, 2022

Youtooz is a collectible manufacturer that has worked with brands such as Five Nights at Freddy’s and modeled plushies as well as figurines after popular Dungeons and Dragons creatures. Now, the toy company is joining up with Twitch to bring three emotes to life in figurine form.

In the announcement featured on Twitch’s Twitter page, the showcase featured the silhouette of the three featured Youtooz. Though obscured, fans have theorized that figures are based on the popular Kappa, CoolStoryBob, and Hey Guys emotes.

All three of these potentially selected emotes are a part of Twitch’s base global set, each with varying meanings. Kappa, based on streamer John DeSuno, is used to express sarcasm or imply that a streamer may be lying. CoolStoryBob takes the likeness of famous painter Bob Ross, typically used whenever someone is explaining a long-winded story. Hey Guys is modeled after a former Twitch recruiting director and spammed in chat whenever someone may appear awkward or retelling an embarrassing memory.

Neither Youtooz nor Twitch gave any specific date for when the new collection of streaming figurines may hit the market, only saying that the set will be coming soon.