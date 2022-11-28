Twitch fortifies in fight against malicious botting and hate raids

Twitch today gave another update on some platform safety matters, this time talking about what it has done and is doing to help in the fight against malicious bot attacks, often referred to as hate raids.

Calling the issue a “pervasive problem across the internet,” Twitch’s blog post mentioned that many Black and LGBTQIA+ creators were forced to deal with hate raids last year. But this year, the reports mentioning “hate raid” are down 97 percent from the upsurge that Twitch experienced last September, according to the platform’s blog post.

Our newest blog details the ongoing work our teams are doing to stop bot attacks known as hate raids, including the launch of a new tool later this week.



The work to stay ahead of bad actors never ends. Thank you for helping uphold a safer Twitch.



Read: https://t.co/2OXDA48BW2 pic.twitter.com/D0IrZk3z22 — Twitch (@Twitch) November 28, 2022

The platform said this has been possible because of the introduction of new and updated “machine learning models” that can block and prevent that form of harassment. Twitch added that it has “proactively blocked” more than 75 million “potentially harmful messages” so far this year. But that statistic did not specify whether those messages were directly related to botting or hate raids.

As Twitch did when it talked about how it plans to continue to combat child grooming on the platform, it mentioned the recent acquisition of Spirit AI that will be used to refine auto-moderation in channels. The post also mentioned various features that have been introduced since last year, like ban evasion detection, shared ban information, and verified chatting.

While much of the update was purely a recap of things many people who follow the platform closely already knew, there was one bit of information at the end of the post that was fresh. The platform plans to introduce a new tool called “Shield Mode” on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The post didn’t disclose exactly what the tool will do, but it will have more information when the teased feature is formally unveiled later this week.